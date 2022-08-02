Red warning in four Tamil Nadu districts as extremely heavy rainfall predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for parts of Tamil Nadu for the next three days, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in several places. Further, a flood alert has also been sounded to the people living on the banks of nearby areas and also low-lying areas of Mettur dam in Salem. Earlier, IMD had predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms from August 1 to August 4, citing a cyclonic circulation over the state as the reason for the widespread rain. In its bulletin released on Tuesday, August 2, the department has issued a red warning to four districts for two days.

The rain in Palar, Chinnar and Thoppayaru have resulted in increased inflow to Mettur dam and the administration is releasing 25,500 cusecs of water from 23,000 cusecs from Sunday morning for delta districts. In anticipation of overflowing of the rivers, the people on the banks and low-lying areas were alerted by beating of thandora (drums) asking the residents to move to safer places and not venture into the water bodies.

According to the forecast, on August 2, red warning is issued (heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at one or two places is likely to occur) for Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts; orange warning (heavy to very heavy rain) in Nilgiris, Erode, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts; and yellow warning (heavy rain) in Thoothukudi, Sivagangai, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts.

Similarly, on August 3, red warning is issued for Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts; orange warning in Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Madurai and Virudhunagar; and yellow warning in Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts. On August 4, red warning has been issued only for Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts; orange warning for Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Karur and Namakkal districts; and yellow warning for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts.

There are no predictions for very heavy rainfall after that, and only orange and yellow warnings have been issued to parts of the state. Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is also likely to occur over Puducherry and Karaikal area.

A red warning means rainfall over 204.4 mm (21 cm or more); orange warning means 115.6 - 204.4 mm (12 - 20 cm); and yellow warning means 64.5 – 115.5 mm (7 – 11 cm).