Parts of Tamil Nadu to see heavy rains, thunderstorms till Aug 4: Details

A cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason behind the widespread rains in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu from Monday, August 1 to Thursday, August 4. Heavy rain is likely to lash Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Erode, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts.The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in the state.

The IMD also forecasted heavy to very heavy rains, which are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Salem, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli districts on Tuesday, August 2. Heavy rain is also likely in Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Ariyalur districts.

Fishermen were warned against venturing into the sea by the IMD owing to the heavy rains and the cyclonic circulation in the state. Winds at a speed of 40-50 kph are likely to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast, and South West Bay of Bengal.

Farmers are also worried as heavy rains would destroy the Kuruvai crops (crops grown for a short duration in the delta region of Tamil Nadu) in the delta districts of Thiruvarur and Thanjavur. However moderate rains are good for Kuruvai crops. Heavy rain in the past two days have led to waterlogging in Coimbatore and Madurai. Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai with temperatures ranging from 27 degrees to 35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall across Kerala even as the state has been receiving heavy rains in the past week. IMD has issued orange warnings to several districts in the state. As per the IMDâ€™s weather bulletin, the rains are a result of cyclonic circulation over south-central Bay of Bengal, causing rains across southern states. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has advised those staying on riverbanks and in hilly and coastal areas to remain vigilant.

(With IANS inputs)