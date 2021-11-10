Red warning in Chennai for November 10 & 11, very heavy rains predicted

Chennai and nearby northern regions saw some respite from the rains on Tuesday but are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

A red warning is in place in Chennai as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rains in the city on Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11. The IMD has predicted that sky condition in Chennai is likely to be generally cloudy and thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 26ËšC and 24ËšC respectively, a bulletin from IMD said.

Apart from Chennai, the IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over delta districts â€”Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal. "Thunderstorm with Heavy to Very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Kallakurichi and Karaikal area. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the rest of the districts of Tamil Nadu, the IMD has said in a bulletin.





Source: IMD

In view of the advisory, the government declared holiday for schools and colleges on November 10 and 11 in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in a tweet said the Governor R N Ravi has "urged the people of Tamil Nadu to remain alert and take precautionary measures in view of heavy rain prediction by IMD in the next few days. In affected areas people may avoid non-essential movements and pre-empt untoward incidents."

A bulletin by the Meteorological department said that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, a low pressure has formed over the same region on Tuesday morning. In an update, the department said that the morning's low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal now lay over central parts of south Bay of Bengal.

"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west northwestwards and reach near North Tamilnadu coast by the early morning of 11th November, 2021. Morning's trough from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood to Gulf of Mannar extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level persists," the IMD added.