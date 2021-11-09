Red alert issued for Chennai as more rains expected on November 10, 11

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told TNM that the Corporation had already marked 41 areas as prone to flooding and was alerting people living in those areas.

More rains are expected in Chennai even as the city is reeling under the inundation and flooding caused by incessant rains on November 6. According to the India Meteorological Department, a low pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood under the influence of cyclonic circulation.

The IMD on Tuesday, November 9, gave a red warning for Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvalur. An orange alert was given for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Salem, Kallakuruchi, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet.

“Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours,” the IMD said. This, it added, was likely to reach the coast of north Tamil Nadu by the early hours of November 11.

According to Pradeep John, who goes by the moniker Tamil Nadu Weatherman, a good spell is expected in Chennai from noon on November 9 which would increase from the night. However, he said that the worst of it — the period which will see the heaviest rainfall is expected to start on Wednesday, November 10 around noon and continue non-stop till noon on November 11.

He added that the Vedaranyam-Thiruvarur belt which is already receiving incessant rainfall will continue to see heavy rains.·

In the bulletin issued by the IMD at 12.30 pm on November 9, a thunderstorm with extremely heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the delta districts, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely at a few places over Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Madurai and Sivagangai districts. It forecast heavy rain over a few places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Villupuram districts and Puducherry. Moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the rest of Tamil Nadu, the IMD said.

Similarly, for October 10, the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rain over delta districts, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for Chennai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts.

For November 11, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts are all expected to get extremely heavy rain.

