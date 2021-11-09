South coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema likely to see heavy rains on November 10, 11

A low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a depression and reach near the northern Tamil Nadu coast by November 11 morning, IMD said.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain over the next three days, as a result of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea. A low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on Tuesday, November 9, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said. This is likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours and is likely to move west–north westwards and reach near the northern Tamil Nadu coast by early morning on November 11, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under its influence, south coastal Andhra Pradesh (Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore) and Rayalaseema are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11. With wind speed likely to reach up to 60 kmph along the south Andhra Pradesh coast over the next three days, the APSDMA has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered heavy, and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD has also warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas, amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11. There is also a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to 'kutcha' roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas. The rains may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, the IMD said.

Four persons died in rain related incidents in Chennai, Theni and Madurai districts amid the recent incessant rains, Tamil Nadu authorities said on Monday, November 8.

