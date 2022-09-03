Rape-accused Nithyananda seeks medical asylum in Sri Lanka, writes to President

According to an India Today report, Nithyananda - referring to medical scarcity in the island established by him, Shrikailasa - has written that he is critically ill and in dire need of treatment.

news News

Rape accused self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda, has sought asylum in Sri Lanka citing health issues. It is to be noted that a Karnataka sessions court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in a rape case of 2010, on August 18. According to an India Today report, Nithyananda - referring to medical scarcity in the island established by him, Shrikailasa - has written to the president of Sri Lanka stating that he needs immediate medical attention. A top source of the Sri Lankan government reportedly confirmed to India Today that the letter mentioned that the godman was â€˜critically illâ€™ and â€˜in dire need of treatmentâ€™.

In the letter quoted by India Today, which was written by Nithyananda, he has requested that he needs medical attention after the medical facilities in Kailasa were not able to diagnose his condition. "The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) His Divine Holiness Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam is in need of urgent medical care for a serious medical condition. After exhausting the medical facilities currently available in Kailasa, the doctors are still unable to diagnose the underlying medical condition. The SPH is presently in the Sovereign Land of Shrikailasa, which does not have the required medical infrastructure that is most urgently needed at this time."

"Keeping the health of Nithyananda in mind, we request Your Excellency to grant irrevocable political asylum immediately to SPH so he can be airlifted via air ambulance and receive medical treatment in safety in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. In addition, given that SPHâ€™s life is in danger from the forces of persecution, we believe that the best way to guarantee his safety is for SPH to travel from and to Shrikailasa as a Head of State. Shrikailasa will purchase and bring any medical equipment required to treat SPH and will take care of all the medical expenses incurred in Sri Lanka. And as an expression of our gratitude, we will leave behind that medical equipment worth millions of dollars for the benefit of the people of your nation," India Today quotes the letter as saying.

Nithyananda is accused of raping a woman disciple for close to five years during her stay in the ashram, under the garb of spirituality. Nithyananda is facing trial under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The rape case against Nithyananda was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his former driver Lenin. Nithyananda was arrested and later released on bail. In 2020, the bail was cancelled following a petition by Lenin, claiming that Nithyananda had escaped from the country. Nithyananda is believed to have left the country and established his ashram in a location he calls Kailasa, and the location of this place is under a lot of speculation.

Read: Timeline: The rise, fall and image rehabilitation of rape accused godman Nithyananda