Timeline: The rise, fall and image rehabilitation of rape accused godman Nithyananda

Nithyananda is currently on the run from Indian authorities with a blue-corner notice issued against him by the Interpol.

Self-styled godman Nithyananda, who is currently on the run from Indian authorities, has a history of alleged crimes against women and children. Believed to be hiding in Belize, TNM had recently reportedly reported that Nithyananda, who is wanted in two Indian states for various crimes, appears to be running a bank account from the island nation of Vanuatu. The godman is accused of rape, torture and child abuse by many survivors. While the law is yet to catch up with a godman, here is a look back at his alleged atrocities over the years:

Rape charges

In 2010, a young engineer who had returned to India from the United States, alleged that Nithyananda had raped her over a period of five years under the guise of spiritual initiation. The woman had been a disciple of the controversial guru between 2004 and 2009. She along with another ashramite named Lenin also alleged that the famously-celibate Nithyananda had forced close confidantes to backdate and sign a sex contract. The woman told the Karnataka High Court that other women too were abused but had been silenced. It was based on her complaint that the Supreme Court ordered the rape-accused godman to undergo a potency test when he claimed he had been impotent. This was followed by a vicious hate campaign against the survivor who was accused of having sexually transmitted diseases.