Popular Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni has started shooting for his upcoming film with director Lingusamy, which has been tentatively titled RAPO19. Srinivasaa
On June 25, actor Ram Pothineni announced that he cannot wait for the film to go on floors. Expressing his excitement, Ram Pothineni tweeted, "Final Narration Done & How!!! @dirlingusamy love you sir!! Super duper kicked!!! Roll that camera I say!!! @SS_Screens @ThisIsDSP @IamKrithiShetty (sic).” Actor Krithi Shetty, who rose to fame with the Telugu movie Uppena, has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie.
RAPO19 marks actor Ram Pothineni’s 19th outing. Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi, the shooting is reportedly scheduled to take place in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Several films have resumed shooting after makers halted production earlier in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.
Ustaad @ramsayz in shoot mode #RAPO19 @dirlingusamy @IamKrithiShetty @ThisIsDSP @SS_Screens @sujithvasudev @NavinNooli @anbariv @PulagamOfficial #RAPO19ShootBegins pic.twitter.com/AsF4m5dJ5F— Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) July 12, 2021
Earlier, there were speculations about actor Madhavan being roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. However, Madhavan took to social media on June 12 to clarify that he is not part of the film.
Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a telugu film together with en as an antagonist ❤️❤️❤️— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 12, 2021
Madhavan has earlier teamed up with Lingusamy for Run and Vettai.
Ram Pothineni was last seen in the 2021 Telugu action-thriller Red. Starring actors Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer in pivotal roles, the film was directed by Kishore Tirumala. Red was bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies.