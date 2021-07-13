Ram Pothineni and Lingusamy’s bilingual film ‘RAPO19’ begins shoot

‘RAPO19’ will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Flix Tollywood

Popular Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni has started shooting for his upcoming film with director Lingusamy, which has been tentatively titled RAPO19. Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production house bankrolling the movie, wrote on Monday, “Ustaad @ramsayz in shoot mode #RAPO19.” The motion poster also features a photo of Ram Pothineni from the sets. Helmed by filmmaker Lingusamy, the bilingual movie will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

On June 25, actor Ram Pothineni announced that he cannot wait for the film to go on floors. Expressing his excitement, Ram Pothineni tweeted, "Final Narration Done & How!!! @dirlingusamy love you sir!! Super duper kicked!!! Roll that camera I say!!! @SS_Screens @ThisIsDSP @IamKrithiShetty (sic).” Actor Krithi Shetty, who rose to fame with the Telugu movie Uppena, has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie.

RAPO19 marks actor Ram Pothineni’s 19th outing. Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi, the shooting is reportedly scheduled to take place in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Several films have resumed shooting after makers halted production earlier in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

Earlier, there were speculations about actor Madhavan being roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie. However, Madhavan took to social media on June 12 to clarify that he is not part of the film.

Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a telugu film together with en as an antagonist ❤️❤️❤️ — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 12, 2021

Madhavan has earlier teamed up with Lingusamy for Run and Vettai.

Ram Pothineni was last seen in the 2021 Telugu action-thriller Red. Starring actors Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer in pivotal roles, the film was directed by Kishore Tirumala. Red was bankrolled by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under the banner of Sri Sravanthi Movies.