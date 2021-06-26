'Super duper kicked': Ram Pothineni on shooting for film with director Lingusamy

‘Uppena’ fame Krithi Shetty has been cast opposite Ram Pothineni in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie.

Following the success of his recently released Telugu film Red, actor Ram Pothineni is gearing up for his next project with director Lingusamy to go on floors . He took to social media on Friday, June 25, to express that he is excited about the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, which will be directed by Lingusamy. He noted that after hearing the final narration, he is eager for the film to start rolling. “"Final Narration Done & How!!! @dirlingusamy love you sir!! Super duper kicked!!! Roll that camera I say!!! @SS_Screens @ThisIsDSP @IamKrithiShetty (sic),” Ram Pothineni tweeted.

Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi, the movie marks Ram Pothineni’s 19th outing. The makers of the movie announced on March 5 that actor Krithi Shetty, who made her debut with the Telugu film Uppena, has been cast opposite Ram Pothineni in the movie. Sharing the news with fans, Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production banner bankrolling the project, wrote, "Welcoming the Supremely talented @IamKrithiShetty on board for #RAPO19 Starring Ustaad @ramsayz A film by @dirlingusamy @SS_Screens #SrinivasaaChitturi (sic)."The yet to be titled project is likely to go on floors in the upcoming months. Further details about the cast and crew are awaited. The shooting is reportedly scheduled to take place in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Following speculations about actor Madhavan being on board for the venture, he quashed rumours in a social media post where he clarified that he is not part of director Lingusamy’s bilingual film with Ram Pothineni. “Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a Telugu film together with en as an antagonist (sic),” Madhavan tweeted on June 12. Madhavan has teamed up with the director twice in his career spanning over two decades. He played the lead in Lingusamy’s 2002 movie Run and joined hands with him for the action drama Vettai, co-starring Arya.

Films had to stop shooting in the state after the Telangana government imposed a statewide lockdown on May 12 in view of the second wave of COVID-19. Team Radhe Shyam have resumed shooting recently, after the Telangana government lifted the lockdown completely and withdrew all the restrictions from June 19.