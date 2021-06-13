Not part of director Lingusamy’s bilingual film: Actor Madhavan clarifies

Several reports had hinted that Madhavan and director Lingusamy are collaborating for an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual project starring Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Madhavan quashed rumours about teaming up with director Lingusamy for an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual project starring Tollywood actor Ram Pothineni, after several reports hinted that the actor-director duo are collaborating for the movie. Ending speculation, the Irudhi Suttru actor pointed out that he has not been roped in to play the role of the antagonist in the tentatively titled RaPo19. He also added that he’d love to work with Lingusamy as he is a wonderful director.

“Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a Telegu film together with en as an antagonist (sic),” Madhavan tweeted on Saturday.

Madhavan has teamed up with the director twice in his career spanning over two decades. He played the lead in Lingusamy’s 2002 movie Run, which had a massive run at the box-office. A decade later, the two of them joined hands for the action drama Vettai, which starred Arya as one of the leads.

RaPo19 stars Krithi Shetty opposite Ram. Actor Nadhiya too has been roped in to play a key role. Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music composer and will be collaborating with director Lingusamy for the first time. RaPo19 will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. The shooting is reportedly scheduled to take place in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Would so love to work with @dirlingusamy and recreate the magic cause he is such a wonderful, loving man too… unfortunately no truth in the news doing the rounds recently, of us doing a telugu film together with en as an antagonist — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 12, 2021

Madhavan was last seen in Maara, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Charlie. He stepped into the shoes of Dulquer from the original and shared the screen with Shraddha Srinath, who reprised Parvathy’s role from Charlie.

Madhavan is also gearing up for the release of Rocketry – The Nambi Effect, which marks his directorial debut. He has also written and produced the movie. The star cast includes Simran as the female lead and Bijou Thaangjam in a pivotal role. The flick is shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English. Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance in the Hindi and English versions while Suriya will do a cameo in the Tamil version.