Ram Charan tests negative for coronavirus

The Tollywood star, who tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, has tested negative in two consecutive tests.

Tollywood star Ram Charan, who tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, has recovered from the disease. The actor, who has tested negative in two consecutive tests, has been declared COVID-free. Ram Charan and Varun Tej contracted the virus after they attended a family party on the eve of Christmas. Allu Arjun, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish and Allu Bobby, among others, had attended the gathering. Ram Charan took to social media on December 29 to share the news. Ram Charan tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No Symptoms & Quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger.”

He further wrote, “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Meanwhile, a few days ago Varun Tej took to social media to reveal that he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The actor also thanked his fans for all the love and support they showered on him during the tough time. Varun Tej tweeted, “Never thought a report saying negative would bring so much joy to me. Yes I tested Covid negative. Thank you very much for all the love and prayers.”

On the work front, Ram Charan is expected to join the sets of Acharya which stars his father Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan is doing a cameo in the film, which is directed by Koratala Siva. According to sources, a 30-day shooting schedule spread across January and February has been planned with Ram Charan. A song will be shot on Chiranjeevi and Charan, which is expected to be a treat for their fans.

Ram Charan will also resume shooting for the multi-starrer RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Jr NTR. Last year the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him. Even life and bullets surrender to him. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles. The film is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner.

