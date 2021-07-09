Rajinikanth returns to Chennai after health check up in the US

On the professional front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in â€˜Annaattheâ€™.

Flix Kollywood

Superstar Rajinikanth returned to Chennai from the US on July 9 at midnight. He was greeted by a huge crowd of his fans who were waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor at the airport and welcome him. He reportedly flew to the United States for undertaking health check-ups. Videos and images of actor Rajinikanth from Chennai airport have gone viral on social media. Donning a blue shirt and a cap of the same colour, Rajinikanth is seen greeting fans in the viral images. In the videos, Rajinikanth is spotted with his staff surrounding him and whisking him away to the car.

Earlier, an image of actor Rajinikanth clicked outside Mayo clinic in the US along with his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush surfaced online. Mayo Clinic is considered one of the best hospitals in the US. Rajinikanth is seen sporting a casual look in a grey tee in the photo. Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming rural drama Annaatthe. He wrapped up shooting for the movie on May 12. On July 1, the makers of Annaatthe confirmed that the movie will hit the big screens on November 4 this year, coinciding with Deepavali. The announcement from the makers came in light of several big-budget films opting to release the movie on Over-the-top (OTT) platforms in view of the pandemic.

Helmed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe stars an ensemble cast which includes Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish among others. Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, award-winning composer D Imman has been roped in to compose the background score and soundtracks for the movie. Annaatthe has cinematography and editing by Vetri and Ruben respectively.



Image Credit: Twitter/ @vijayandrewsj

Earlier this year, actor Rajinikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award, which is conferred by the ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Directorate of Film Festivals.

READ: In viral pic, Rajinikanth is all style as he goes for morning walk