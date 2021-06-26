Rajinikanth's photo from US outside Mayo Clinic goes viral

Rajinikanth recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Annatthe’.

Flix Kollywood

Days after Superstar Rajinikanth and playback singer and producer Latha’s photos did the rounds on social media, Rajinikanth’s image from the US has gone viral. Clicked outside the well-known Mayo Clinic in the US, Rajinikanth is seen sporting a casual look in a grey tee. He is seen alongside his daughter, director Aishwaryaa Dhanush, in the photo.

According to The New Indian Express’s report, actor Rajinikanth has reached the US to get a general health checkup done. Rajinikanth is currently working on his upcoming rural drama Annatthe. He wrapped up shooting for the movie on May 12. Images of the superstar, which were clicked at the airport, were posted by his publicist Riaz K Ahmed from his company’s Twitter handle V4U Media. Rajinikanth is seen donning a white kurta in the images. “# SuperStarRajinikanth Returns From #Hyderabad #Annatthe Shoot!!!(sic),” the tweet read.

After arriving at Chennai, the actor also took a jab of the coronavirus vaccine at a private hospital in the city. He was accompanied by his daughter, director Soundarya Rajinikanth. “Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine. Let us fight and win this war against coronavirus together,” Soundarya tweeted on May 13.

Helmed by director Siva, who made his debut with Siruthai which starred actors Tamannaah and Karthi in the lead, Annaatthe is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Touted to be a rural drama, the ensemble cast of the movie includes Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish, among others.

Composer D Imman is on board to compose the background score and soundtracks for the movie. Ruben has been roped in as the editor, while Annaatthe has cinematography by Vetri. The action-drama is currently slated for theatrical release on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali.