Rajini fans in Dindigul disappointed over last-minute cancellation of ‘Darbar’ shows

Enraged fans who were disappointed over not being able to watch the film tore down banners and indulged in vandalism outside theatres on Thursday morning.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar has released worldwide on January 9. But in Dindigul town, the film has not opened in 11 theatres due to a financial tussle between the distributor and the theatre owners.

About 9.00 am on Thursday, theatre owners informed eager fans who were waiting outside that the film will not be screened in their theatres. A total of 11 theatres in Dindigul town, namely Rajendra, Uma, Carnival (all 7 theatres), Vijay and Ganesh, are not screening Darbar. At the time of writing this report, an understanding was yet to be reached between the two parties.

The Home (Cinema) Department of the Tamil Nadu government had on Wednesday issued an order permitting special shows of the film. Much to the excitement of Rajinikanth’s fans, the film is now allowed to have one special show per day on January 9, 10, 13 and 14. The government passed the order based on a representation from the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association.

On Wednesday evening, it was confirmed that Lyca Productions, the film’s producer, had submitted the bank guarantee at the Madras High Court to facilitate Darbar’s release in Malaysia. The High Court had ordered an interim injunction against releasing the film in Malaysia. Should the makers provide a bank guarantee to the tune of Rs 4.90 crore at the Madras High Court, the film can be released in Malaysia, said Justice Jayachandran, who heard the case on Tuesday.

Darbar, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in important roles. Rajinikanth plays a police officer in the film.