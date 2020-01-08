TN govt approves special shows for Rajini's 'Darbar'

Kollywood

The film is now allowed to have one special show per day on January 9, 10, 13 and 14.

The Home (Cinema) Department of the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued an order permitting special shows for Rajinikanth’s Darbar for four days from the date of its release, apart from the weekend. Much to the excitement of fans, the film is now allowed to have one special show per day on January 9, 10, 13 and 14.

All four days are weekdays and therefore the permission allows the film to have five shows on these specific weekdays, as opposed to the rule on having four shows only. As mandated by the government, theatres in the state are allowed to have five shows on weekends and on holidays beginning from 8.00 am. With the GO for Darbar, the film will have five shows on weekdays as well, the earliest beginning at 8.00 am in most places.

However, unauthorised 4.00 am shows on the day of big star film releases has been a regular trend in Tamil cinema.

Based on a representation from Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association for screening special shows for Darbar on 9, 10, 13 and 14 January, the government has passed the order. “Subject to the condition that, the icensees should intimate to the Licensing Authorities and also to other Tax Authorities having jurisdiction over the place of exhibition, in advance,” reads the GO.

It is interesting to note that for Vijay’s Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi that released for Deepavali just a few months ago, the government had dithered on the permission, delaying it until the very last minute. The stated reason was the overpricing of tickets. Fans rejoiced, however, when the permission came at the very last minute.

Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss, has been produced by Lyca. Starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, it has a bevy of other stars too. Rajinikanth will be playing a police officer in this film.