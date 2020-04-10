Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad, brings temperature down

Bolarum and Alwal witnessed the most rainfall at 33.5 mm, followed by Srinagar Colony in Jubilee Hills at 24 mm.

Showers that lashed Hyderabad on Sunday brought respite from the heat to residents of the city, who are presently staying indoors due to the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It first began to rain in the north western parts of the city early in the evening, in areas like Kapra and Yapral, but there were mild showers even as far as Gachibowli.

According to data with the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), as on Thursday evening, Bolarum and Alwal witnessed the most rainfall at 33.5 mm, followed by Srinagar Colony in Jubilee Hills at 24 mm, Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) in Khairatabad at 23 mm and Begumpet at 22 mm. Parts of Musheerabad witnessed 19.3 mm of rain, followed by Balanagar in Kukatpally at 17.5 mm. Areas like West Maredpally in Secunderabad received 15.3 mm of rainfall.

"Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35 o to 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius," the TSDPS said.

According to reports, experts have attributed the rain to an upper air circulation from eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to Tamil Nadu, passing through Telangana and Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a thunderstorm warning for Friday.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Sangareddy, Khammam, Jangaon, Mahbubnagar, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal (Urban), Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Bhadadri Kothagudem in Telangana," the IMD warning stated.

The IMD also predicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the weekend.

