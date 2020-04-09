COVID-19: Telangana cops register second case against Indonesian preachers

Meanwhile, the government is considering what action to take against the preachers, even as they remain in a state-run quarantine centre.

A day after a case was registered against a group of 10 Indonesian preachers by the Karimnagar police, who had tested positive for the coronavirus in Telangana, the Ramagundam police has also booked the group of foreigners.

The Indonesians tested positive after attending an event organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month. They reached Ramagundam on March 14 after travelling in coach number S9 of Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti (train no 12708). The Ramagundam police found that they visited a local mosque before they travelled to Karimnagar in a private vehicle.

The Imam of the mosque has also been booked.

The case has been registered under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897, Disaster Management Act 2005 and Foreigners Act 1946.

Investigation officials said that since they visited India on a tourist visa, their involvement in religious activities which including 'preaching' to locals, was a gross violation of the law.

"We will try to build up a case based on when they participated in prayers and how they were preaching in localities, which is a clear violation of the visa rules. They will need to stay under the custody of the police and cannot leave the country because there is a case registered against them," a senior police official told TNM.

According to the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), "visa violations including indulging in Tabligh activities and indulging in activities which are not permitted under the visa granted to the foreigner", could result in a fine of 500 US dollars.

"There is also a possibility of deportation. If we arrest them, then it may lead to an additional burden on us. The final decision will be taken by the government," the senior official added.

The group stayed in Karimnagar for two days until one of the Indonesians fell sick with suspected symptoms of coronavirus. All 10 members of the group were referred to the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad later where all of them tested positive for the virus.

"Due to our efforts, we have traced the Imam and his contacts. We sent him to a quarantine centre. There have been no contact cases from these Indonesians in Ramagundam. Even if someone tests positive, it will not be a big issue as they will be under our control," Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana told TNM.

Though the group of Indonesians have recovered and have been discharged, authorities are keeping a close watch on them. They are presently lodged in a state-run quarantine centre. A decision will be taken soon, on how to proceed and what to do with them.

The total number of cases in the state presently stands at 453, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Wednesday. He told reporters that 397 patients are currently undergoing treatment in government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, and said that none of them were in critical condition.

