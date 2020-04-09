12 containment clusters set up in Hyderabad to check COVID-19 spread

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said GHMC officials and staff were working in coordination with the Police, Revenue and Health Departments.

Municipal authorities in Greater Hyderabad have set up 12 containment clusters to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up the clusters in Ramgopalpet, Shaikhpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur-Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yousufguda and Chandanagar.

The containment clusters were formed after 89 COVID-19 positive cases were registered in these areas. He said special attention was given to sanitation and spraying of disinfectant in these clusters.

Apart from this, a team consisting of health and GHMC officials are going to every house to identify those who are symptomatic and getting them tested. In these identified clusters, public movements are monitored and barricading is done to keep check on public movement. Barricading will continue till the stipulated period.

According to the Centre's notification for containment zones, other than active and passive surveillance of all people living in the area for any symptoms and contact tracing in these zones, authorities can also conduct perimeter control to ensure there is no outward movement from the zone and no influx of population. According to guidelines, all vehicular movement, movement of public transport and personnel movement can be restricted. All roads including rural roads connecting the containment zone will be guarded by police.

Out of 593 people who from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 63 people tested positive. Their 45 family members were also affected. The commissioner said there was a chance of decrease in cases as those tested positive were shifted to government isolation centres.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that they have traced all the 3158 contacts of the Markaz attendees. The Minister said that most of them were tested negative, and they would be sent for home quarantine. The discharged persons have to observe quarantine until April 28, Eatala said.

While Telangana is yet to release any data with regard to the number of samples collected, the Minister claimed that 95% of these samples have been tested so far. “For the past 4-5 days, we collected large amounts of samples, which has reduced the burden by 95%. We just have 530 samples left, which we will finish testing mostly by Thursday,” the Minister said.

