Rain holiday for schools in Chennai, six other districts on November 2

Heavy rains have begun battering Chennai, and two people died due to rain-related incidents on November 1.

As heavy rainfall is expected to hit Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in seven districts on Wednesday, November 2. The districts where schools are closed for the day include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore. On Tueday, schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu were closed for the day.

As a result of the northeast monsoon, heavy rains have begun to lash Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Two people died due to rain-related accidents on Tuesday. A 47-year-old woman, Shanthi, died after a portion of the wall from the balcony of her house fell on her. The incident occurred at Prakash Rao Colony in Pulianthope. Police have begun investigation and according to initial reports, it was an old house that had collapsed due to the heavy rains. In another incident, Devendran, an auto driver, was electrocuted to death after he came into contact with a live wire in Vyasarpadi. The auto driver, according to onlookers, was in an inebriated state and was walking in knee-deep water, when he got in contact with a pole in direct contact with a live wire.

Chief Minister MK Stalin after a high-level meeting of ministers and officials said that the state may get 35% to 75% more rain. He also said that the storage levels in 43 dams reached 75% to 100% of the capacity, while in 17 other dams , the storage level is between 50% to 75%. With rains increasing in strength, the State Disaster Response Force has been kept ready for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the rains that Nungambakkam in Chennai received on November 1 was the highest in 30 years. On November 1, the Nungambakkam area received 8 cm of rainfall, which is the highest amount of rainfall in 30 years, and third highest amount in 72 years. On November 1, 1964, Nungambakkam received 11 cm of rain, while the number was 13 cm in 1990, according to Dr S Balakrishnan, head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai.

