When TNM visited the Kasturi Ranga Street, which was given great importance during the corporationâ€™s SWD work, the entire area was flooded with rainwater.

Following the Greater Chennai Corporationâ€™s work on the cityâ€™s stormwater drains (SWD), many areas prone to flooding have seen a marked difference in terms of rainwater drainage this year. In the last 24 hours, even as 2022â€™s Northeast Monsoon set in and Chennai received rain ranging between 150 to 200mm, areas including GN Chetty Road in T Nagar, Velachery and portions of Mogappair have seen a significant reduction in flooding. According to reports, in north Chennai, Korukkupet and Ramanujam Street where new SWD work has happened, so far rainwater has been draining away smoothly.

But reports are coming in from other parts of Chennai which have been waterlogged. Potholes left by the SWD work have also made driving on flooded roads difficult. Waterlogging in Pulianthope has reached thigh-levels, reports say, and the situation continues to worsen. According to a report by ToI, water had entered houses at Senthil Nagar and Kolathur. Reports also say that water stagnation is occurring in Pudhupettai near Egmore.

When TNM visited the Kasturi Ranga Street, which was given great importance during the corporationâ€™s SWD work, the entire area was flooded with rainwater. In some places, the corporation used motor pumps to drain the water. Semmozhi Poonga, AG-DMS metro, Kasturi Rangan Road, Thirumalai Pillai Road, T Nagar, Valluvar Kottam, and Corporation School Road near the Independence Day Park have also been flooded with rainwater.

