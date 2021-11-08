Puducherry postpones reopening of schools due to incessant rains

A holiday has been declared for classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9.

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Sunday, November 7, announced that the reopening of schools, both government and privately managed, has been put off in view of incessant rains in the Union Territory. He said in a release after holding discussions with the officials of the Department of Education that the incessant rains is the immediate reason to put off the date of reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8. The government would soon announce the fresh date to reopen the schools for these classes. Namassivayam said a holiday has been declared for Classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9.

he government had announced a few days ago that all schools would resume classes for students of 1 to 8 tomorrow. But the incessant rain has necessitated the postponement of the reopening date. "Fresh date would be decided and announced soon," he said in the release.

Since the start of the northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43% excess rainfall, a weather official said. The IMD gave a 'red' category warning, indicating heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu too, the state government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9.

Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60% of normal rainfall (during the season), Chief Minister Stalin said.

In Tamil Nadu, a two-day rain holiday on November 8 and November 9 had been announced for educational institutions in four districts .All educational institutions in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet districts will remain closed on Monday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 9.

The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.

