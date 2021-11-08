Rains in Chennai slow down, but heavy rainfall still predicted for Nov 8

For November 8, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in 14 districts in the state.

After several hours of non-stop rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai saw some respite on the night of Sunday, November 8. The city received 6.3 cm rainfall on Sunday night. This dip in rainfall is expected to continue in the capital city, which will give time for water in submerged areas to drain. For November 8, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in 14 districts in the state. Districts for which rainfall has been forecast include Chennai, Vellore and Nagapattinam. In addition, Puducherry and Karaikal have also been given the same forecast.

The Met department said that a cyclonic circulation lies over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9. It has forecast widespread rainfall until at least November 10. Under its influence, rainfall is likely in northern regions like Chennai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and in delta areas of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts besides neighbouring Puducherry and Kariakkal on Monday.

Showers in such regions may be heavy and at isolated places, very heavy and there could be thunderstorm activity as well. Other regions, including southern Madurai, are also expected to receive rainfall, an official bulletin said.

On November 9, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Tuticorin districts. The following day, thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers could occur in districts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9. It is likely to become more marked and move towards the north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hrs," the bulletin said.

Speaking on monsoon rains in the state, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said, "In 26 districts of TN, there has been widespread rainfall (during the season). Due to this, four persons died in rain related incidents and one was injured." About 260 houses were damaged, he said, adding 160 relief centres were opened in Chennai and over 50,451 food packets were distributed to people by the government on Sunday. Units of the state and national disaster response forces have been deployed wherever necessary, including Chennai, he said.

In 2015, Chennai experienced a nightmarish flooding followed by heavy rainfall and also release of surplus water into the Adyar River from Chembarambakkam reservoir.

With inputs from PTI