TN CM Stalin says PTR ‘audio leak’ by those playing cheap politics

In the last two weeks, two audios, purportedly of PTR, did the rounds on social media and ignited a huge debate in state politics.

news Politics

Reacting to the two audio clips that surfaced recently, and is alleged to be a conversation that Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that PTR himself has given two detailed explanations on this matter. "I don’t want to talk anything further on this and give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics,” the CM added. The CM’s reaction came after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned his silence. The CM was speaking at Ungalil Oruvan Padhilgal (One among you answers), a question-and-answer show that aired on the party’s YouTube channel on May 2.

In the last two weeks, two audios, purportedly of PTR, did the rounds on social media and ignited a huge debate in state politics. The first audio was released by YouTuber Savukku Shankar while the second audio clip was released by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) K Annamalai. In the first audio, a voice, allegedly belonging to PTR, can be heard saying that TN CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and his son-in-law V Sabareesan allegedly amassed Rs 30,000 crores. In the second audio, PTR can allegedly be heard saying that the ‘spoils’ of the government were taken by the party. The person adds, “The party which is the CM’s son and son-in-law…”.

It is to be noted that on April 26, PTR responded to the audio leaks and strongly denied the allegations. “Such fabricated audios are being generated in a vain attempt to to cast aspersions on them. This is a desperate attempt by a ‘blackmail gang’ to achieve their political ambition by creating a rift within us. Such cowardly attempts will never succeed,” he added.

Meanwhile, DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Monday also said that it is up to PTR to file a case against K Annamalai and that the party will not indulge as the allegations were levelled against PTR as an individual.