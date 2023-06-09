Protests erupt as Tamil Nadu temple sealed for denying entry to Dalits

The demonstrators have alleged that a car belonging to a Revenue Department official hit a 17-year-old girl, who is currently receiving treatment for her injured leg at Karur Government Hospital.

news News

The closure of Sri Kaliamman Temple in Veeranampatti near Kadavur by Revenue Department Officer (RDO) Pushpa Devi due to the denial of entry to Dalits has sparked protests by the Urali Gounder community, classified as a Backward Class (BC) in Tamil Nadu. The Urali Gounders have blocked the Palayam-Trichy road in protest, demanding the reopening of the temple and justice for a minor who was allegedly injured by a Revenue Department official's car during the temple sealing on June 8.

According to the Urali Gounders, the temple affairs are funded by their community and they have never allowed Dalits into the temple. The protestors have further accused Dalits to have raised complaints against them in order to “extort money.”

The demonstrators have further alleged that a car belonging to a Revenue Department official hit a 17-year-old girl, who is currently receiving treatment for her injured leg at Karur Government Hospital. On Thursday, June 8, members of the Urali Gounder community intercepted Pushpa Devi's car and raised slogans against her as she sealed the temple.

Urali Gounders from eight villages, namely, Veeranam Patti, Charakambatti, Kolluthanni Patti, Mela Anaikaundampatti, Keeza Anaikaundampatti, Veera Kaundampatti, Malapatti Karichapatti are demanding that the government take the minor’s injuries into cognisance and are urging the officials to open the temple.

Read: Second temple sealed in a week in Tamil Nadu for barring Dalit entry

The incident leading to the temple closure occurred on Wednesday, June 7, when Manikkam, a Urali Gounder community member, reportedly pulled Sakthivel, a Paraiyar man, by his shirt when he attempted to offer prayers at Sri Kaliamman Temple. Following the incident, Sakthivel informed the district administration about caste discrimination and the denial of entry for Dalits into the temple.

Upon receiving information from Sakthivel, the Urali Gounders were to keep the temple closed till the issue was resolved by the district administration. However, they conducted a temple cart procession without informing the district officials at dusk on June 8. When Dalits tried to enter the temple during the procession, Urali Gounders picketed on the road to protest their entry. Following this protest, the RDO Pushpa Devi sealed the temple.

This is the second instance in Tamil Nadu within a week where a temple has been sealed for denying entry to Dalits.

Read: TN temple sealed amid opposition to entry of Dalits, cops deployed in huge numbers