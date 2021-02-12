Prithvirajâ€™s â€˜Vilayath Buddhaâ€™ to have a different ending from the novel

The film, which was to be directed by the late Sachy, is based on a novel of the same name, written by GR Indugopan.

When the Prithviraj starrer Vilayath Buddha was announced, it was revealed that Sachy would direct it. However, after the untimely demise of the talented filmmaker, the movieâ€™s direction was taken over by Sachyâ€™s associate Jayan Nambiar. The film is based on the book of the same title, written by GR Indugopan. Recently, Indugopan made it clear that the film will proceed keeping in view what Sachy had envisioned.

In an interview given to the Times of India, Indugopan said that the only change will be the director and the rest of the cast and crew as well as the story will remain the same. He has written the script in association with Rajesh Pinnadan.

Indugopan said that Sachyâ€™s soul is attached to the film and the team has sought the blessings of his bereaved wife. The author also revealed that the ending of the film will be completely different from the book.

In an earlier interview, Jayan Nambiar said that they would start the shooting of the film only after the pandemic.

The novel Vilayath Buddha has two main characters - Bhaskaran and Double Mohanan. Bhaskaran, according to the novel, is a master who grows a sandalwood tree in his backyard while Double Mohanan, a smuggler, is his student who wants to chop down the tree. The director revealed that Prithviraj will be playing the main character Double Mohanan in the film and for the other main role, Bhaskaran, he has signed up another star whose name will be revealed later. This project is currently being shaped up to go on floors with the team in the final phase of pre-production.

Prithviraj is currently busy with a slew of films including Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, Karachi 81, an espionage thriller made on a huge budget, and Cold Case, an investigative thriller directed by Tanu Balak, among others.

