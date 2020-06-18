Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan dies, he was 48

His recent movie 'Ayyapanum Koshiyum' starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon had become a box office hit and highly acclaimed.

news Death

Malayalam writer-director KR Sachidanandan, popularly known in the industry as Sachy, passed away on Thursday night at Thrissurâ€™s Jubilee Mission Hospital. He was 48-years-old.

Dr Benny Joseph, the CEO of Jubilee Mission hospital confirmed the death to TNM.

Sachy wason ventilator support prior to his death for almost two days. He was admitted to the hospital at 2 am on Tuesday.

He suffered a cardiac arrest and hypoxic brain damage, wherein the brain does not get enough oxygen.

His medical reports stated that he had a cardiac arrest after undergoing a total hip replacement surgery at another hospital in Thrissur. The reports also showed he was neurologically obtunded, a situation that refers to a state of less-than-full alertness. A CT scan indicated damage to his brain.

A native of Kodungallur in Thrissur, Sachy practised criminal and constitutional law in the Kerala High Court for eight years before he moved to films.

Sachy debuted in the film industry as a writer by collaborating with Sethunath. The duo, known as Sachy-Sethu, went on to write hits such as Chocolate, Make Up Man, Robin Hood, and Seniors. They split after the film Doubles, which failed to do well at the box office.

Sachy started off as a writer in the Malayalam film industry, and then moved on to directing them, debuting as a director in 2015 with Prithviraj-starrer Anarkali. However, he shot to fame with Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released in February this year. Action thriller Ayyapanum Koshiyum, his second film, was the biggest grosser this year till the lockdown kicked in.

The film, which was recently added to Amazon Prime received rave reviews, even from non-Malayalee audiences and is set to be remade in Telugu and Bollywood. While Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja are roped in to play the characters of Prithviraj and Biju Menon in Telugu, actor John Abraham has bought the filmâ€™s Hindi remake rights.

Driving License, another 2020 film starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu, was written by the 48-year-old director and went on to become a box office success.