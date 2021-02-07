Prithviraj releases poster of ‘Vilayath Budha’, calls it Sachy’s dream

The actor released the poster on the occasion of the first anniversary of director Sachy’s last film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

Flix Mollywood

The untimely death of scriptwriter and director Sachy in June last year had left the film industry in complete shock. To mark the first anniversary of Sachy’s last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran announced a new project titled Vilayath Budha adapted from GR Indugopan’s novel of the same title. The film will be directed by Jayan Nambiar, who was Sachy’s associate and will be scripted by Indugopan and Rajesh.

Releasing the poster of the movie, Prithviraj tweeted, “One year of #AyyappanumKoshiyum! This was Sachy’s dream. This is for your brother. In memory of #Sachy… Jayan Nambiar’s #VilayathBudha.”

Director Jayan Nambiar was Sachy’s associate in the films Anarkali and Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In an interview with Times of India Jayan was quoted saying, "Sachyettan had planned to direct Vilayath Buddha right after he completed the script of my film. Right now, I have decided to take up the film, which is being scripted by Indugopan and Rajesh. We will only start the film after the pandemic. It’s a special project for all of us because Sachyettan was associated with it.”

The novel Vilayath Buddha has two main characters - Bhaskaran and Double Mohanan. Bhaskaran, according to the novel, is a master who grows a sandalwood tree in his backyard while Double Mohanan, a smuggler, is his student who wants to chop down the tree. Prithviraj will be playing the main character Double Mohanan in the film and for the other main role, Bhaskaran, he has signed up another star whose name will be revealed later.

Sachy’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum was both critically acclaimed as well as a box office success. Biju Menon and Prithviraj played the title characters in the film, antagonists who are at each other’s throats ever since one gets arrested by the other. Sachy died in June last year, following a cardiac arrest.

(Content provided by Digital Native)