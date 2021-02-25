President's rule imposed in Puducherry after Congress-led govt's fall

The ex-Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy tendered his resignation from the post after the Congress lost the confidence motion on February 22.

news Puducherry President's Rule

Three days after the Congress-led government in Puducherry lost the confidence motion moved by the Congress government, President’s rule has been imposed in the Union Territory. In the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Gazette notification, it is stated, “I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, have received a report from the Administrator of the Union Territory of Puducherry dated February 22, 2021 and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the administration of the Union territory of Puducherry can not be carried in accordance with the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act 1963.

Now , therefore i exercise of the powers conferred by section 51 of he Act and all other powers enabling me in that I hereby suspend until the constitution of the 15 th Legislative Assembly of Puducherry, in relation to the Union Territory the operation of the following provisions of the Act,” reads a statement signed by President Ramnath Kovind.

The Narayanaswamy-led government fell on February 22, as it failed to prove the majority in the House. The confidence motion moved by Narayanasamy was defeated, which brought down the Congress government. Narayanaswamy tendered his resignation following this.

Read: Narayanasamy loses trust vote, Congress govt falls in Puducherry

The Congress-led government in Puducherry became a minority after five legislators, including one minister from the DMK, resigned. The Congress had a slender majority in the 30-member Assembly to begin with. Two MLAs-- Malladi Krishna Rao and John Kumar-- resigned from their posts on February 16. Johnkumar was considered as a confidante of Narayanasamy.

The series of resignations began on January 25, with former Public Works Minister A Namassivayam and E Theeppainthan submitting their resignations.

Read: Congress loses majority in Puducherry Assembly as two more MLAs resign

On February 22, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy tendered his resignation after his government lost the trust vote. He and his MLAs staged a dramatic walk-out before the floor test. Puducherry was the only Congress-led government in south India.



