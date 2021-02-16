Congress loses majority in Puducherry Assembly as two more MLAs resign

The turmoil also gains prominence since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the Union territory on Wednesday.

news Politics

After four MLAs have quit from Puducherry assembly, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory is under turmoil as the party does not enjoy a majority anymore. The Congress had a wafer-thin majority in the 30-member Assembly and two Congress MLAsâ€” Malladi Krishna Rao and John Kumarâ€” submitted their resignations on Tuesday. Amid turmoil, Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy called for a cabinet meeting while the Opposition members demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Narayanasamy.

The turmoil also gained prominence since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the Union Territory on Wednesday.The series of resignations started on January 25 with former PWD Minister A Namassivayam and E Theeppainthan submitting their resignations.

On Monday, Malladi Krishna Rao sent the resignation for the post of MLA to speaker Sivakolundhu from Yanam. Later, John Kumar on Tuesday who was considered as a confidante of CM Narayanasamy, submitted his resignation bringing the partyâ€™s majority equivalent to the Opposition. Till now, four MLAs have submitted their resignation making the party lose its majority in the Assembly.

In this backdrop, Puducherry Chief Minister along with the Speaker was holding cabinet meetings in the Union Territory. There were also discussions to either dissolve the Assembly or to face the floor test. However, Puducherry Chief Minister addressing the reporters said, "We will do everything as per the consitution. The Opposition party will demand resignation but we still have a majority so we will work based on the consitution."

The recent resignations have brought the Assembly strength to 28 from 33. The recent resignations have reduced Congress to 10 seats, way below the halfway mark.

In 2016, Congress won 15 seats while the ally DMK won two seats and an independent won one additional seat taking the tally to more than the required 16 mark for gaining majority in the Assembly. The Opposition AINRC received 8 seats while AIADMK earned four seats and the Opposition had a tally of 12 seats, as per reports.

In 2017, Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi appointed three MLAs from BJP--V Saminathan, President of Puducherry BJP, party treasurer KG Shankar and educationist Selva Ganapathyâ€”making the strength of Assembly to 33. Following this, there were several controversies over the appointment by L-G with the government claiming that they were not consulted by the Chief Minister.

In July, Congress MLA Dhanavelu was disqualified for anti-party activities.