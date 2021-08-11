Pooja Hegde to star opposite Mahesh Babu in Trivikram directorial

On the occasion of actor Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9, a Twitter Spaces session was held by the makers of ‘SSMB28’ and a special video from his upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ was unveiled.

Flix Tollywood

Marking the occasion of Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s birthday, details about the cast and crew of his upcoming movie with director Trivikram Srinivas were released on August 9. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie, which has been tentatively titled SSMB28. Sharing a one-minute-long video that unveiled the names of members who are part of the movie’s cast and crew, Haarika and Hassine Creations, the production banner bankrolling the film, wrote: “Celebrating our REIGNING Superstar @urstrulymaheshbirth day, we bring you the SUPER Squad of #SSMB28 https://youtu.be/ yn0HENJGREM #Trivikram’s Enchanting Tale on to the sets, soon!" The production house also added that the movie will go on floors soon.

SSMB28 marks the third collaboration between the actor-director duo. The movie has music by popular composer Thaman. The technical crew comprises award-winning editor Naveen Nooli and art director AS Prakash. R Madhie has been roped in to handle the camera. Bankrolled by producer S Radhakrishna, the movie also has story, screenplay and dialogues by director Trivikram Srinivas.

Meanwhile, the special video from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released on actor Mahesh Babu’s birthday, has been trending on social media platforms and has garnered over 25.7 million views within 24 hours from its release. Titled ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata Birthday Blaster’, the video is currently trending at the 3rd rank in YouTube in India. The Parasuram directorial stars Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu and is likely to hit the big screens later this year or in the year 2022.

A special Twitter Spaces session was also held on August 9, marking Mahesh Babu’s 45th birthday. The Spaces session was attended by over 20 celebrities from the film fraternity, including directors Srinu Vaitla, Vamshi Paidipally, Anil Ravipudi, Parasuram Petla, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Gopichand Malineni, Bobby, Meher Ramesh, and producers from Mythri makers and 14 Reels. Music directors Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S, among others, were also part of the session. Several fans celebrated the success of the session since the SSMB Space was one of the biggest Spaces session held in the Telugu Film Industry, in terms of number of listeners as well as the number of celebrity guests who attended.