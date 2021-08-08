Special Twitter Spaces with Tollywood celebs scheduled for Mahesh Babu’s birthday

Mahesh Babu will celebrate his 46th birthday on Monday, August 9.

On the occasion of actor Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9, some of the top Tollywood directors, producers and actors would be coming together to speak about him on Twitter Spaces scheduled on Monday at 7.02 pm. Fans can also ask their questions for this special space event with the hashtag #AskAboutSSMB and tag the celebrity whom they wish the question to be answered. “Hey Super Fans, it's time to get your questions answered by our celebrities using #AskAboutSSMB tag the celebrity Twitter ID,” tweeted the handle, SSMB space.

The list of celebrity guests who are attending the Twitter Space includes directors Srinu Vaitla, Vamshi Paidipally, Anil Ravipudi, Parasuram Petla, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Gopichand Malineni, Bobby, Meher Ramesh, and producers from Mythri makers, 14 Reels and other producers from Anil Sunkara, Naga Vamsi, Gopi Mohan, Kona Venkat, and music directors Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman S, among others. Among Tollywood actors, Allari Naresh, Adivi Sesh, Sudheer Babu and Brahmaji will join the discussion.

Meanwhile, the makers of his upcoming movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, are getting ready for the release of the movie in Sankranti 2022, and have also announced a ‘blaster release’ with a surprising GIF as the actor's birthday special. A video of Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on August 9 at 9.09 am.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram Petla and has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s birthday special promotions began with the release of a special poster of the actor from the movie, which broke records on social media platforms in terms of likes and shares.

Music director Thaman SS is handling the music for the film, while R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is currently being shot in Hyderabad, is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

