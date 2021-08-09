On Mahesh Babuâ€™s birthday, special video from â€˜Sarkaru Vaari Paataâ€™ released

The action movie, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, is set to hit theatres on January 13, 2022.

The makers of actor Mahesh Babuâ€™s upcoming movie Telugu movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata released a video titled, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster' at the stroke of midnight. This was done to mark the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday. The actor turned 46 on Monday, August 9.

In the video, Mahesh Babu steps out of a luxury car that is red in colour, delivers a dialogue, and bashes up some goons. Mahesh Babu can be seen wearing a trendy yet casual outfit, sporting a tiny round earring, and a one-rupee coin tattoo behind his ear.

Keerthy Suresh, the other lead in the film, also appears in the video wearing a traditional look. And actor Vennela Kishore also shares screen space with Mahesh Babu in a comic scene in the blaster video.

Within twelve hours of its release, the video was trending on YouTube and had garnered over 5.6 million views and 486k likes.

The action movie, which is directed by Parasuram Petla, is set to release on January 13, 2022, to join the Sankranthi movie releases. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad.

On the occasion of actor Mahesh Babu's birthday, several actors and film industry members extended their best wishes to the actor on social media. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Director Parasuram Petla, wished Mahesh Babu on Twitter, saying: "Wishing My hero, The Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu a very Happy Birthday. It's a director's delight to be working with you sir. You have saved thousands of hearts, You'll forever hold a place in millions of hearts, You are a true Superstar. Keep Spreading Smiles like you always do on sets. Have a great year ahead sir."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. R Madhi is the cinematographer, Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director.

