Police complaint lodged against actor Vijay over smoking scene in Leo

Flix Kollywood

After the release of â€˜Naa Readyâ€™, the latest song to drop from actor Vijay's upcoming film Leo, a complaint to the Chennai commissioner of police Shankar Jiwal has been filed citing scenes featuring the actor smoking. The complaint, which has been filed with reference to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, alleges that the actor is promoting tobacco use in the song. The complainant is reportedly an activist named Selvam.

Selvam in his complaint alleges that the song promotes rowdyism and drug addiction, also taking issue with Vijay dancing with a cigarette in his mouth and consuming alcohol in the song. The activist further claims that 'Naa Ready' has gone viral and would provoke youngsters to use drugs. The complaint was filed online on June 25. Selvam has said that he will also approach courts to take legal action against Vijay for allegedly promoting alcohol and tobacco in the song. â€˜Naa Readyâ€™ is also sung by Vijay himself.

Leo is directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and is believed to be a part of what has come to be known as the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU) â€” an interconnection of the popular directorâ€™s previous films including the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram (2022) and Karthi starrer Kaithi (2019). The music for the film has been scored by Anirudh Ravichandran.

Recently, amid speculation if Vijay is planning to enter politics, the actor addressed an event organised by his fans association All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in Chennai on Saturday, June 17, to felicitate students who had recently passed Class 10 and Class 12.