Vijay-Lokesh Kanagarajâ€™s Leo first look poster out

The poster shows Vijay in the middle of a bloody fight, armed with an sledgehammer.

Flix Kollywood

Even as many wonder if actor Vijay is finally going to make the shift to politics, the makers of his next film Leo dropped the first look poster on Thursday, June 22. The poster shows Vijay in the middle of a bloody fight, armed with a sledgehammer. A wolf or a hyena, itâ€™s hard to make out, can be seen snarling beside him in the poster.

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is believed to be a part of what has come to be known as the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU) â€” an interconnection of the popular directorâ€™s previous films including the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram (2022) and Karthi starrer Kaithi (2019).

The filmâ€™s title was earlier revealed along with a promo video that featured Vijay in a bakery dealing with the process of melting chocolate, with simultaneous visuals of him smithing a sword. Alongside visuals of him examining cacao beans are snippets of him in a weapon-making workshop and armoured vehicles reaching the bakery, which is nestled amid snow-clad mountains. The tag line for the video read â€˜Leo: Bloody Sweetâ€™.

Fans have high expectations from Leo as it has actors Vijay and Trisha together on screen for the first time in 14 years. The announcement was made by Studio Seven, the production house bankrolling the film, on February 1. The duo were last seen together in the 2008 film Kuruvi, while they also shared screen space in movies like Ghilli, Thirupachi and Aadhi, among others. The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. How many of Lokeshâ€™s recurring characters like Anbu (Arjun Das) and bigger stars like Suriya who had a cameo in Vikram are set to make an appearance is still under wraps.

The music for Leo is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran who also did the tracks for Vijayâ€™s previous film Beast and for Lokeshâ€™s previous two directorials Master and Vikram. The song â€˜Naan Readyâ€™ from Leo, sung by Vijay himself, is expected to drop sometime later on Thursday, according to an announcement by Anirudh earlier this week.