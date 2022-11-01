Police book DMK’s Saidai Sadiq for derogatory comments on BJP women leaders

An FIR has been filed by the Madurai police based on a complaint filed by the BJP’s Women’s Wing.

news Politics

A case has been filed against DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq for derogatory remarks made in a speech at Chennai’s RK Nagar in the last week of October 2022. Saidai had made comments about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women leaders Khushbu Sundar, Gowthami, Namitha and Gayathri Raghuraman. Video clips of his speech went viral on social media leading to widespread controversy. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Madurai police based on a complaint filed by the BJP’s Women’s Wing.

The speech in question called Khushbu and other actor-turned-politicians in the BJP, including Gayathri Raghuraman, Namitha and Gautami, as “items” (a derogatory way of referring to women). Saidai Sadiq also made a sexual innuendo about Khushbu while talking about the time when she was a member of the DMK. Police told TNM that the FIR has been registered under sections 153 (promoting enmity), 294(b) (obscenity), 505(1)(b) (incitement), 509 (insult modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act. This is not the first time that he has made such statements. In May 2022, he had made a transphobic remark while referring to Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai.

Reacting to the comments, Khushbu said that when men abuse women, it shows the kind of “upbringing they had” and the “toxic environment they were brought up in.” Taking to Twitter, the actor-turned-politician said, “These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar.” She also asked whether this was the “Dravidian model” promoted by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The BJP leader had tagged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi in her tweet. Kanimozhi, in return, issued an apology on the social media platform.

Read: DMK man makes derogatory speech against Khushbu, Kanimozhi apologises

Tamil Nadu BJP also sought the action of the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Saidai on Saturday, October 29. In a letter addressed to Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the NCW, K Annamalai claimed that a state minister was present on stage when Sadiq made the remarks, and that no efforts were made to stop him from continuing his abusive speech. "We believe that women in our country cannot be deprived of their ambitions to serve society. While the DMK and their allies condone this behaviour, the BJP strongly condemns it. The action against Sadiq will set an example for those who believe they can demean women and get away with it," Annamalai had said in the letter.

Read: Annamalai seeks NCW action against DMK member for derogatory speech against women

Saidai has since apologised for his remarks. He also drew attention to derogatory comments against journalists made by Annamalai recently which had also stirred up a controversy. Saidai’s speech comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s stern warning to DMK members and leaders about what they say in public spaces. On October 4, Stalin addressed a DMK party gathering and said that there will be action against the party cadre if their words or actions bring disrepute to the party. He had said that party members should act with dignity and responsibility, especially local body leaders, as they are directly in touch with the public. The Chief Minister added that there should be no room for mistakes from their side and that if any incidents come to his notice, he would not hesitate to take strict action.

Watch: Annamalai: Didn’t call reporters monkeys, I asked why they’re jumping like monkeys