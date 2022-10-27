DMK man makes derogatory speech against Khushbu, Kanimozhi apologises

The speech in question was given by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary Saidi Sadiq where he called Khushbu and other actor turned politicians in the BJP as “items”.

Responding to a speech by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary Saidai Sadiq, Bharatiya Janata Party member Khushbu Sundar said that when men abuse women, it shows the kind of “upbringing they had” and the “toxic environment they were brought up in.” Taking to Twitter, the actor turned politician said, “These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar.” She also questioned whether this was the “Dravidian model” under Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The speech in question called Khushbu and other actor-turned-politicians in the BJP including Gayathri Raghuraman, Namitha and Gautami as “items” (a derogatory way of referring to women). In his speech, Saidai Sadiq also made a sexual innuendo about Khushbu while talking about the time when she was a member of the DMK.

Reacting to Khushbu’s tweet, DMK Member of Parliament and Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi apologised “as a woman and a human being” for what was said in the speech.

Kanimozhi’s tweet said, “This [the speech] can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, or the space it was said or the party they adhere to.” The MP added that she is able to “openly apologise” for the speech because her leader, MK Stalin, and her party do not condone this action.

When men abuse women,it just shows wat kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in.These men insult the womb of a woman.Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar

Is this new Dravidian model under H'ble CM @mkstalin rule?@KanimozhiDMK — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 27, 2022

I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said.This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it,of the space it was said or party they adhere to.And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader @mkstalin and my party @arivalayam don’t condone this. https://t.co/FyVo4KvU9A — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) October 27, 2022

On October 4, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed a DMK party gathering and said that there will be action against the party cadre if their words or actions bring disrepute to the party. He said that the party members should act with dignity and responsibility, especially local body leaders since they are directly in touch with the public. The Chief Minister added that there should be no room for mistakes from their side and if any incidents came to his knowledge, he would not hesitate to take strict action.

This is not the first time that Saidai Sadiq has made derogatory statements. In May 2022, he made a transphobic remark while referring to Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai.

Terrible #Transphobic speech by @sadiq_saidai. Why does political opposition has to demean and put down an marginalised community. How is this an acceptable political comment? Such comments are against the efforts by current DMK Govt on the progress with respect to trans persons. https://t.co/xlux2xIjhH — moulee (@BumpAhead) May 20, 2022

