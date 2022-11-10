PM Modi to visit Bengaluru on November 11: Full list of traffic diversions

PM Modi is expected to attend a slew of events including the inauguration of Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru airport, and flagging off the Vande Bharat train.

news Traffic

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s visit to Bengaluru on November 11, Bengaluru police have issued traffic diversions that will remain in force from 8 am to 2 pm on Friday, November 11. The Prime Minister is expected to attend a slew of events, including the inauguration of the new terminal of the Bengaluru airport, and the flagging off of the Vande Bharat train from the city. The Prime Minister will also unveil the 108-feet-tall bronze statue of the founder of Bengaluru, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, on the airport premises.

On account of the same, commuters have been advised to avoid specific routes as they would be restricted until around 2 pm on Friday.

Traffic restrictions from 8 am to 2 pm:

CTO junction, Police Thimmaiah Circle, Raj Bhavan Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queenâ€™s Road, Ballari Road, Airport Elevated Corridor, Seshadri Road (from Maharani Bridge to the entrance of the KRS railway station), KG Road, Vatal Nagaraj Road and all roads surrounding Kempegowda International Road.

Alternative routes

Mysore Bank Circle: Vehicles moving from Mysore Bank Circle to Palace Road must use KG Road.

LRDE junction: Vehicles moving from LRDE junction towards Basaveshwara junction must use Raj Bhavan Road.

Trilight junction: Vehicles moving from Maurya junction must take a left turn at Race View Circle and a left at Sivananda Circle and pass Nehru Circle.

Race View junction: Vehicles moving from KK Road heading towards Windsor Manor must take a left at Sivananda Circle and pass through Nehru Circle.

Maramma Circle: Vehicles moving from BHEL Circle towards Mehkri Circle should take a right turn in front of Sadashivanagar police station and pass via Maramma Circle and Margosa road.

Bhashyam Circle: Vehicles moving from Bhashyam Circle towards Cauvery junction should take Malleswaram 18th Cross Road and Margosa Road and move ahead.

Queen's Circle: Vehicles moving from Queen's Circle towards CTO should go via Siddalingaiah Circle and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road.

Balekundri junction: Vehicles moving from Balekundri junction towards Majestic should take a right turn at Balekundri Circle and Cunningham Road.

Alternative arrangements will also be made from KR Puram to Madiwala, Madiwala to Whitefield, Banashankari to Kengeri to Magadi Road, Tumakuru Road (Peenya-Yeshwantpur), Hosur to Anekal-Kanankapura and Ramanagar, Jayanagar to Basavanagudi, and Halasuru to Shivajinagar.

In pics: Inside view of stunning new terminal of Bengaluru airport

Routes to reach airport from the city:

Vehicles coming from Bengaluru east and surrounding areas: Travel via KR Puram and Ring Road side via Tin Factory, Ramamurthy Nagar and Hennur Cross. Here, take a right towards Hennur Main Road, Bairati Cross, Hosur Bande, Chagalahatti, and Bagaluru Gundappa Circle. Take a right to Bagaluru bus stand and take a left to Bandikodigehalli Main Road and Mylanahalli Cross. Here, take a left at Begur backgate, and then a right turn to reach the airport.

For vehicles coming from Cantonment Railway Bridge, JC Nagar, RT Nagar: Travel via Jayamahal Main Road and CQAL Cross, and take a right towards Water Tank Junction and PRTC Junction. Take a left at Deve Gowda Road towards Dinnur Junction. Here, take a right towards Kaval Bairasandra Road, Nagawara Junction, and Hennur Cross. Take a left towards Kottanur, Kannur, Bagalur Circle, and Bandikodigehalli Main Road. Here, take a left towards Begur backgate and proceed towards the airport.

For vehicles coming from Bengaluru north and west regions: Travel via Tumkur Road and Outer Ring Road towards Goragunte Palya and BEL Junction. Here, take a left towards Gangammanagudi Circle, MS Palya, Yelahanka Mada Dairy Junction and Sandeep Unnikrishnan Junction. Take a left towards Nagenahalli Gate, Singanayakanahalli, Rajanukunte, Balatiruvu, MVIT Junction and Kannur Main Road. Here, take a left at Huvinanayakanahalli Cross towards Bandi Kodigehalli Mylanahalli. Take a left at Galamma Circle, and then a right to reach the airport backgate.

Traffic police have requested commuters to use the Outer Ring Road instead of entering the city between 7 am to 3 pm. The entry of heavy vehicles is restricted from 7 am to 3 pm.

