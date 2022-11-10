In pics: Inside view of stunning new terminal of Bengaluru airport

The new terminal at Kempegowda International Airport is sustainably powered by 100% renewable energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bengaluru and inaugurate the new terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Friday, November 11. The new terminal was initially supposed to be opened in March 2021 but construction was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi took to Twitter to share the inside view of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. “This will lead to capacity expansion of the airport and will boost commerce. I am glad that the terminal building accords topmost importance to sustainability,” tweeted the Indian PM.

Designed by the architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), which is based in the USA, civil construction of the new terminal was undertaken by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

The new facility's garden-themed design has been referred to as "Garden Terminal," which perfectly captures Bengaluru's reputation as the "Garden City." The expansive indoor garden, which spans more than 10,000 square metres, can be witnessed by the passengers at T2.

One of the many distinctive features of the new terminal is that it is sustainably powered by 100% renewable energy. Additionally, Bharti Airtel will provide 5G internet at the upscale terminal, making Bengaluru Airport the first in the nation to offer 5G connectivity to passengers.

Phase 1 of the new terminal that will be inaugurated on November 11 will be able to handle 25 million passengers per annum. Once Phase 2 of the terminal is inaugurated, 45 million passengers per annum can be accommodated. The first phase of the terminal will have 90 check-in counters, 22 security check lanes, 36 emigration counters, 60 immigration counters, and nine baggage claim counters. These numbers are expected to go up once the second phase is completed.

On his visit to Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will also unveil the 108-feet-tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of the airport as well as launch several developmental projects, including flagging off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru.

