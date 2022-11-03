Bengaluru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express to begin from Nov: Four things to know

The first Vande Bharat Express in south India is all set for public use from November 11 and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.

Vande Bharat Express, Indiaâ€™s first semi high-speed train, is all set to begin services between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai from November 11. This is the first Vande Bharat service in south India, and the fifth one across India. The train will run at a speed of 75-77 km per hour and is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. The train will halt on platform 7 at the KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru, to facilitate easy access for passengers. Here are four things to know about the upcoming Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Chennai:

> The route

The semi-high speed train will start from Chennai Central station and will pass Perambur, Veppampattu, Katpadi Junction, Gudupalli and Malur before reaching Bengaluru. In the Chennai to Mysuru route, the train will have only one stop, which will be the Bengaluru City Junction.

> Timings

The Vande Bharat Express will start from the Chennai Central station at 5.50 am and will reach the Bengaluru City Junction at 10.25 am. The train will stop at Bengaluru for five minutes and depart at 10.30 am. After that, it would reach Mysuru Junction at 12.30 pm.

From Mysuru Junction, the train will leave by 1.05 pm and will arrive at Bengaluru City Junction at 2.25 pm. The train will have a five-minute halt and leave for Chennai at 2:30. The train is expected to arrive at Chennai Central station at 7.35.

> Schedule

The Vande Bharat Express is expected to run six days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

> Design

The Vande Bharat Express will have 16 coaches and is a self-propelled engine train (multiple units of the train can be controlled by a single driver). It has automatic doors, air conditioned coaches and revolving seats that can rotate up to 180 degrees. The train was built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur, Chennai.

