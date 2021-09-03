In pics: Sai Pallavi’s ‘breezy’ and elegant look whips up fan frenzy

Flix Kollywood

Actor Sai Pallavi took to Instagram on Friday to share her photos with followers. Clad in a pastel pink saree, Sai Pallavi looks breezy and elegant in the photos. Sai Pallavi, who put her sister’s “accidental photography skills” to good use, mentioned Pooja in the caption and noted, “Making the most of the breeze and my sister’s accidental photography skills!! Photo by my baby @poojakannan_97.” Earlier, the actor shared images along with her grandparents on the occasion of her grandfather’s 85th birthday and wrote: “Roots!!! #Thatha’s 85th (sic).” Actors Raashi Khanna and Sanya Malhotra had also commented below the post, appreciating Sai Pallavi.

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi has several films lined up for release. The release of two of her films, namely Love Story and Virata Parvam, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Venu Udugala directorial Virata Parvam features an ensemble cast including actor Rana in the lead, while Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra and Eashwari Rao among others will appear in pivotal roles. The period drama is based on the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telugu-speaking states in the 1990s. It is produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions. Virata Parvam was initially slated for release on April 30 this year.

The much-awaited romantic drama Love Story helmed by Sekhar Kammula stars actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead. The plot is based on the life of Mounica, played by Sai Pallavi and Revanth played by Naga Chaitanya, who move to the city in search of work. The singles from the movie have been well-received by audiences, especially on social media.

Meanwhile, the Paava Kadhaigal actor also has Shyam Singha Roy in her kitty. Reportedly based on the theme of reincarnation, the Rahul Sakrithyan directorial stars actors Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in important roles.