In pics: Actor Vanitha marries Peter Paul in private ceremony at home

Dressed in a white gown and a veil with a long train, the actor was accompanied by her eldest daughter as she walked up to exchange rings with Peter Paul.

Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar married aspiring filmmaker Peter Paul on Saturday at her house in Chennai. Photos from the private affair, attended only by the couple’s close friends and family members, made its way to the internet and have been shared widely.

Dressed in a white gown and a veil with a long train, Vanitha was accompanied by her eldest daughter as she walked up to exchange rings with Peter Paul. Pictures also showed the couple with Vanitha’s daughters, who were dressed in pale blue satin gowns as they shared cake. The actor had earlier written how important it was for her daughters to approve of Paul’s proposal. She had shared her excitement that her daughters were fully supportive of her decision to re-marry.

While there were quite a few who shared distasteful comments on social media, especially on a photo that showed the couple sharing a kiss in front of her daughters, support and congratulations came pouring in for the actor.

Vanitha, who is estranged from her family, lives with her two daughters Jovika and Jaynitha. A few weeks ago, Jovika had written an Instagram post on her love for her mother, promising to stay with her through all her challenges. “ma don’t worry because whatever it is I will be there right next to you and push you higher! […] However you are strong as you ever have been and you always will be a warrior and I will be your sword to fight through it all !! Love u loads ma! (sic),” she had written.

Vanitha’s firstborn is a son who reportedly lives with his father. The actor has been married twice before. In a press statement on her wedding, she had written about the challenges of being a single mother. She also shared that she believed in the institution of marriage and that everyone deserved a chance at love.