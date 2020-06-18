'Everyone deserves a chance at love': Actor Vanitha on upcoming wedding with Peter Paul

'Even after all the bitter experiences in my life, deep inside I believed in the institution of marriage', she has said.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar, daughter of the star couple Vijayakumar and Manjula Vijayakumar, will be marrying aspiring filmmaker Peter Paul at her residence in Chennai on June 27. The actor who made her debut in the year 1995 with the film Chandralekha, starring along with Vijay, became a household name last year after her participation on the reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. According to reports, Peter Paul is a visual effects director who has worked in several Tamil films.

With another complete lockdown starting from June 19, the actor has said in her press statement that the wedding will be a low-key affair with only close friends and family attending and will take place according to government norms. “We will release wedding pictures and video for all my fans as well as well-wishers and media friends soon after the wedding,” she has said.

The 39-year-old actor who was previously married twice writes that she has always believed that everyone deserved a chance at love and that she has always believed in the institution of marriage. “I truly believe everyone deserves a chance in love. Even after all the bitter experiences in my life, deep inside I believed in the institution of marriage. When two people love each other, it's the beginning of a relationship. But when they decide to marry, it's a celebration of their life together and an announcement of their serious commitment to the world," she said.

Vanitha has said that the pandemic and the lockdown have given her clarity. “I am nearing 40 this year and this COVID-19 pandemic and the extended lockdown has given a lot of clarity on our lives and taught us of our priorities (sic),” she writes.

The actor also spoke about her fiancé Paul and how he became a part of her life. “He filled the void I never knew existed. Surprisingly I felt secure and complete around him. He stepped in as a friend and helped me when I was lost without any technical help and support for my YouTube channel during the lockdown,” she says. On March 21 this year, the actor launched her own YouTube channel “Vanitha Vijaykumar” that now has 434k subscribers.

Vanitha, who is estranged from her family, has three children -- a son and two daughters -- and the actor writes about the difficulties of being a single-parent. According to reports, the actor lives with two of her daughters while her first born son lives with his father. “Being a single mother was not what I asked for or achieved. It has been a long lonely painful struggle all through. Especially when there is no help or support from my "so called family”,” she says.

Therefore it was important for her daughters to approve of Paul’s proposal, she writes. “I told him my children need to approve. And when he spoke to them they screamed yes. Tears welled my eyes when my daughters said this was the best thing that has happened to me and they want him in their lives as well,” she adds.

Sharing her excitement over the news, the actor added, “Heartfelt shout to all the singles out there. Keep looking for that someone who truly deserves (you) and (is) waiting to be found.”