Pawan Kalyan has COVID-19, is stable: Jana Sena Party statement

The actor-politician had recently isolated himself after many of his staff members and others working closely with him tested positive.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Jana Sena Party chief and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus He is undergoing treatment under the care of expert doctors, according to a statement issued by the Jana Sena Party. The actor-politician had recently isolated himself after many of his staff members and others working closely with him tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the party statement, Pawan Kalyan had earlier undergone the COVID-19 test on returning from campaigning in Tirupati for the upcoming Lok Sabha bye-election on April 3. Although the tests returned negative, he had been in quarantine in his farmhouse on the advice of doctors. However, he has since been suffering from fever and body ache, the statement said. On taking the test again two days ago, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Expert virologists and cardiologists have been called to Hyderabad to perform treatment. Antiviral drugs are being administered as part of the treatment as moisture has entered the lungs, and oxygen support is being provided when required, the statement said.