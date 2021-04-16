Andhra runs out of COVID-19 vaccine after massive drive

The state of Andhra Pradesh ran out of COVID-19 vaccine stock after carrying out a massive vaccination drive on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s call for â€˜Tika Utsavâ€™. On Wednesday, state health officials administered a record 6,28,961 vaccine doses across the state.

On Thursday, only 28,677 vaccines doses were administered, before the COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were shut.

Vaccine stock had depleted in the state earlier as well, following which the Union government sent 6.40 lakh doses in two batches on Monday and Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed the state Health and Family Welfare Department officials to continue their vaccination drive in order to complete the stipulated vaccination targets.

Speaking to TNM, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Srihari said, "We have requested for more vaccine stock for the coming days, Union Health Ministry would be disbursing around 5 lakh Covishield vaccine shots on Friday."

"With adequate enough staff on the ground, we have proven that the state can vaccinate 6.28 lakh people in a single day. As per directions from the Chief Minister, the vaccination drive in the state will take place at the same pace in the days to come."

The officer also said that vaccine shots are being distributed to different districts based on their "daily performance" and "requirement". As per the CoWIN dashboard, the state has managed to vaccinate 45.99 lakh people, of which 40 lakh people received their first doses and 5.94 lakh people received their second doses.

Chittoor district has administered the most number of vaccine doses at 3.89 lakh, followed by East Godavari which has also administered 3.89 lakh doses, while Krishna and Guntur districts have administered 3.54 lakh and 3.47 lakh doses respectively.