Pawan Kalyan in self-isolation after many staff members test positive for coronavirus

Pawan Kalyan, while in quarantine, will be working remotely through tele-conferences, a statement by his political party said.

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has isolated himself after many of his staff members and those working closely with him tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, the actor, on the advice of doctors, has isolated himself in a 'peaceful place,' a statement issued by his political party Jana Sena said.

"Since the past one week, several people, who are closely working with Pawan Kalyan, like managerial staff, security staff and others, have tested positive for COVID-19. Pawan Kalyan has quarantined himself in a peaceful place and will be dealing with all his work remotely for a while through tele-conferences, as and when required,” the statement by Jana Sena said.

Meanwhile on the work front, Pawan Kalyan's recent movie, Vakeel Saab, directed by Sriram Venu, released on Friday. This is the Telugu remake of the 2016 Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. The Tollywood remake stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. In this remake, Pawan was seen essaying the role of Amitabh Bachchan, while Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla were seen in the roles of Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang respectively. Shruti Haasan essayed the role of Pawan Kalyan’s wife in the movie.

Vakeel Saab was produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Bay View Projects LLP respectively. Pink was also remade in Tamil, and was titled Nerkonda Paarvai, in which Ajith has played the role of lawyer. For Vakeel Saab, SS Thaman has given the background score and the music, while Prawin Pudi has taken care of the editing. Meanwhile, PS Vinod was the cinematographer for Vakeel Saab.

The movie has also become a box office success and is being celebrated by his fans. Apart from this, Pawan Kalyan is also working on another remake of a Malayalam movie, Ayyappanum Koshiyanum, in which Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati would be playing the lead roles.

