As passenger numbers drop, 9 trains cancelled in Madurai division

Here's the full list of cancelled trains by Southern Railways.

The spread of novel coronavirus across the country has restricted movement of people on flights, trains and buses. Due to the drastic reduction in the number of passengers traveling by train, the Southern Railways has had to cancel many train services until the end of this month.

According to the information shared by Southern Railway, beginning March 19, the following trains will not ply in Madurai Division of Southern Railway until March 31.

Train No. 56737 / 56738 Sengottai – Kollam — Sengottai Passenger is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)

Train No. 56740 / 56739 Kollam – Punalur – Kollam Passenger is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)

Train No. 56744 / 56743 Kollam – Punalur – Kollam Passenger is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)

Train No. 56333 / 56334 Punalur – Kollam – Punalur Passenger is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)

Train No. 56742 / 56741 Tirunelveli – Tuticorin – Tirunelveli Passenger is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)

Train No. 56036 / 56035 Tirunelveli – Tiruchendur – Tirunelveli Passenger is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)

Train No. 76837 / 76838 Karaikkudi – Virudunagar – Karaikkudi Passenger is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)

Train No. 76839 / 76840 Karaikkudi – Tiruchchirappalli - Karaikkudi Passenger is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips)

Train No. 76807 / 76808 Tiruchchirappalli – Manamadurai – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips).

The partially cancelled train services include:

Train No. 56365 / 56366 Guruvayur – Punalur – Guruvayur Passenger has been partially cancelled between Kollam – Punalur – Kollam from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020

Train No. 56805 / 56806 Villupuram – Madurai – Villupuram Passenger has been partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli – Madurai – Tiruchchirappalli from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020

These are the special trains that have been cancelled due to poor occupancy:

Train No. 02198 Jabalpur – Coimbatore Weekly Special train on 21st and 28th March, 2020 (2 trips) are cancelled

Train No. 02197 Coimbatore – Jabalpur Weekly Special train on 23rd and 30th March, 2020 (2 trips) are cancelled

Train No. 01704 Jabalpur – Tirunelveli Weekly Special train on 26th March, 2020 (1 trip) is cancelled

Train No. 01703 Tirunelveli – Jabalpur Weekly Special train on 28th March, 2020 (1 trip) is cancelled.

Due to temporary signal line working between Kudgi and Mulvd stations o­n Banka ghat – Vijayapura section of Hubli Division over South Western Railway, the following trains are cancelled:

Train No. 07327 Vijayapura – Mangalore Jn Express journey commencing o­n 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st March, 2020 (4 trips) has been cancelled.

Train No. 07328 Mangalore Jn - Vijayapura Express journey commencing o­n 19th, 20th, 21stand 22ndMarch, 2020 (4 trips) has been cancelled.

Due to non-interlocked working of trains between Prayag and Phaphamau stations of Allahabad and Phaphamau section of Lucknow Division in Northern Railway the following trains are cancelled.

Train No. 12670 Chhapra – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Ganga Kaveri Bi-Weekly Express journey commencing o­n 23rd, 25th & 30th March, 01st and 06th April, 2020 has been cancelled.

Train No. 12669 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Chhapra Ganga Kaveri Bi-Weekly Express journey commencing o­n 21st & 23rd, 28th & 30th March and 04th April, 2020 has been cancelled.