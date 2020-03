Full list of trains cancelled by Southern Railway due to low occupancy amid coronavirus outbreak

In addition to this 10 other trains have also been cancelled due to low commercial demand.

Southern Railway has cancelled two trains to and from Chennai, in view of poor occupancy following the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to this 10 other trains have also been cancelled due to low occupancy or commercial demand.

On Sunday, the state government had advised residents to avoid travelling to other states in order to prevent further spread of the virus. The Tamil Nadu government has maintained that so far, there has been community transmission of the virus and that for this to be maintained, social distancing is a must.

The trains cancelled in view of the virus outbreak are -

Train No. 82841 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Suvidha Weekly special Train journeys commencing on 20th and 27th March, 2020 (2 trips)

Train No. 02842 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Santragachi Special fare special Weekly Train journeys commencing on 21st and 28th March, 2020 (2 trips)

Regular Trains

Train No. 16204 Tirupati - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express is cancelled from 18.03.202020 to 31.03.2020 (14 trips)

Train No. 16203 Dr. MGR Chennai Central -Tirupati Express is cancelled from 18.03.202020 to 31.03.2020 (14 trips)

Special trains

Train No. 07117 Hyderabad – Ernakulam Jn Special fare special train on 25.03.2020 (1 trip) is cancelled.

Train No. 07118 Ernakulam Jn - Hyderabad Special fare special train on 26.03.2020 (1 trip) is cancelled.

Train No. 07610 Hyderabad – Tiruchchirappalli Special fare special train on 23rd and 30thMarch, 2020 (2 trips) are cancelled.

Train No. 07609 Tiruchchirappalli - Hyderabad Special fare special train on 25th March, 01stApril, 2020 (2 trips) are cancelled.

Train No. 08301 Sambalpur – Banaswadi Special fare special train on 18th and 25thMarch, 2020 (2 trips) are cancelled.

Train No. 08302 Banaswadi - Sambalpur Special fare special train on 19th and 26thMarch, 2020 (2 trips) are cancelled.

Train No. 06059 Dr. MGR Chennai Central -Secunderabad Special fare special train on 27thand 29th March, 2020 (2 trips) are cancelled.

Train No. 06060 Secunderabad - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special fare special train on 28th and 30th March, 2020 (2 trips) are cancelled.

Train No. 06048 Thiruvananthapuram - Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special fare special train on 01.04.2020 (1 trip) is cancelled.

Train No. 06047 Dr. MGR Chennai Central -Thiruvananthapuram Special fare special train on 02.04.2020 (1 trip) is cancelled.

Train No. 06045 Ernakulam Jn - Rameswaram Special fare special train on 02.04.2020 (1 trip) is cancelled.

Train No. 06046 Rameswaram - Ernakulam Jn Special fare special train on 03.04.2020 (1 trip) is cancelled.

Train No. 06043 Villupuram – Secunderabad Special fare special train on 01.04.2020 (1 trip) is cancelled.

Train No. 06044 Secunderabad - Villupuram Special fare special train on 02.04.2020 (1 trip) is cancelled.

The other Regular and Special trains cancelled due to low occupancy / commercial demand are -

Train No. 22205 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Madurai AC Duronto Bi-Weekly Expresses o­n 23rd, 25th and 30th March, 2020 (3 trips) .

Train No. 22206 Madurai - Dr.MGR Chennai Central AC Duronto Bi-Weekly Expresses o­n 24th, 26th and 31st March, 2020 (3 trips).

Train No. 22207 Dr.MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram AC Bi-Weekly Expresses o­n 20th, 24th, 27th and 31st March, 2020 (4 trips).

Train No. 22208 Thiruvananthapuram - Dr.MGR Chennai Central AC Bi-Weekly Expresses o­n 22nd, 25th & 29th March, 01st April, 2020 (4 trips).

Train No. 22636 Mangalore Central – Madgoan Intercity Express is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips).

Train No. 22635 Madgoan - Mangalore Central Intercity Express is cancelled from 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (13 trips).

Train No. 06059 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Secunderabad Bi-Weekly Special Trains o­n 20th and 22nd March, 2020 (2 trips).

Train No. 06060 Secunderabad - Dr.MGR Chennai Central Bi-Weekly Special Trains o­n 21st and 23rd March, 2020 (2 trips).

Train No. 06015 Ernakulam Jn – Velankanni Weekly Special Train o­n 21.03.2020 (1 trip).

Train No. 06016 Velankanni - Ernakulam Jn Weekly Special Train o­n 22.03.2020 (1 trip).