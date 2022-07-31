Kerala to see heavy rains over next four days, IMD issues orange warning

An orange warning has been issued in eight districts for August 2, 12 for August 3 and 12 on August 4, the IMD said.

Even as parts of Kerala are reeling from heavy rains in the past few weeks, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers across the state. The rains are predicted for four days starting from Sunday, July 31, till Thursday, August 4. In light of this, the IMD has issued a series of weather warnings. For Sunday, the IMD has sounded a yellow warning in 10 districts â€” Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

On Monday, August 1, the IMD put in place an orange warning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts. On Tuesday, August 2, orange warning is in place in these districts as well, along with Thrissur. The rains are likely to spread as these eight districts, along with Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, are under an orange warning on August 3.

On August 4, an orange warning has been issued for 12 districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. A warning cautioning fishermen not to enter the sea is also in place till August 3. As per the IMDâ€™s weather bulletin, the rains are a result of cyclonic circulation over south-central Bay of Bengal, causing rains across southern states. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has advised those staying on riverbanks and in hilly and coastal areas to remain vigilant.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Earlier in July, heavy rains had lashed parts of the state, and between July 3 and 7, as many as six people lost their lives due to rain-related incidents.