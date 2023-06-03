Odisha train accident: Several trains cancelled, diverted or short terminated

The massive train accident involving two passenger trains and a goods train took place near Bahanaga Station in Odishaâ€™s Balasore district, and many trains along that route have now been either cancelled or rerouted.

After the massive train accident in Odishaâ€™s Balasore where several coaches of two passenger trains were derailed, killing at least 30 people, several trains which take that route have been cancelled, rerouted, or partially cancelled. The train accident took place near Bahanaga Station in Odishaâ€™s Balasore district. It involved three trains â€” the Shalimar - Chennai Coromandel Express (12841), a Bengaluru-Howrah train (12864), and a goods train. While National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to the accident site and rescue operations are underway, many trains that were scheduled to begin their journey on June 2 and were expected to pass through that route were either cancelled, diverted, short terminated (stopped before reaching their destination) or short originated (to begin from a later station than their usual station of origin).

Trains cancelled following the Coromandel Express train accident

> Train number 12838 from Puri to Howrah

> Train number 08012 from Puri to Bhanjpur

Trains short terminated/short originated

> Train number 18022 from Khurda Road to Kharagpur short terminated at Baitarani Road railway station

> Train number 18021 from Kharagpur to Khurda Road short originated at Baitarani Road railway station

> Train number 12892 from Bhubaneswar to Bangriposi short terminated at Jajpur K Road railway station

> Train number 12891 from Bangiporsi to Bhubaneswar short originated at Jajpur K Road railway station

> Train number 08412 from Bhubaneswar to Balasore short terminated at Jenapur

> Train number 08411 from Balasore to Bhubaneswar short originated at Jenapur

Trains diverted

> Train number 03299 from Puri to Panbari diverted via Jaroli railway station

> Train number 12840 from Chennaiâ€™s Central Station to Howrah diverted via Jaroli

> Train number 18048 from Vasco Da Gama station in Goa to Howrah diverted via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route

> Train number 22850 from Secunderabad to Shalimar diverted via the Jakhapura-Jaroli route

> Train number 12801 from Puri to New Delhi Railway Station diverted via the Jakhapura-Jairoli route

> Train number 18477 from Puri to Howrah diverted via the Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda-IB route

> Train number 22804 from Sambalpur to Shalimar diverted via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda route

> Train number 12509 from Bengaluru Cantonment to Guwahati diverted via the Vizianagaram- Titlagarh-Jharsuguda-Tatanagar Junction railway station

> Train number 15929 from Tambaram to New Tinsukia Junction diverted through the Ranital-Jaroli route

