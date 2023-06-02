At least 30 dead in massive accident involving three trains in Odisha’s Balasore

NDRF, Air Force teams rush to Odisha train accident site. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the families of deceased.

At least 30 people have died and over 300 have sustained injuries after a massive accident allegedly involving two passenger trains and one goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on the evening of Friday, June 2. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units, four Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, over 15 fire rescue teams, several doctors, police personnel, and up to 60 ambulances have been deployed at the site of the accident. It is learnt that the Railway Board Chairman will also arrive at the site soon.

Reports say that the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express got derailed after colliding with a goods train, causing 10-12 coaches to infringe on the adjacent line. In some time, the Yeshwantpur to Howrah train dashed into those derailed coaches, resulting in the accident. It has not been confirmed if the goods train was running or static. “There have been casualties but we haven't yet counted. It was such a violent accident involving three trains - two passenger trains and one goods train,” Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said in an official statement after the accident.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the families of deceased victims. Those who have been grievously injured in the accident will receive Rs 2 lakh each, while those who sustained minore injuries will be allotted Rs 50,000. “Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt teams and Airforce also mobilised.” Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote in a tweet from his official Twitter handle.